The Russians Will Sink The International Space Station In 2020

Photo: ISS

The end is in sight for International Space Station as Russia said Wednesday it will sink the station in 2020.According to IANS, the space station was intended to be decommisioned in 2015 but the European Space Agency prolonged its life an extra five years (via Yahoo). After that it’s following Russian MIR to the bottom of the Pacific Ocean.



Deputy head of the Roskosmos Space Agency Vitaly Davydov says: “After it completes its existence, we will be forced to sink the ISS. It cannot be left in orbit, it’s too complex, too heavy an object, it can leave behind lots of rubbish.”

The 2020 decommisioning date coincides with the launch of China’s proposed Space Station.

At just 60 tons, the Chinese station is small, but will contain two labs for experiments as well as crew quarters for indefinite stays.

Head of the space station programme at the European Space Agency, says: “China is a big country. It is a powerful country, and they are getting richer and richer. They want to establish themselves as key players in the international arena.

