Russians are trying to sell Big Macs online for $36 each, following the closure of branches in the country

Russians have been attempting to sell McDonald’s menu items on Russian website Avito. faber1893/Shutterstock

Russians are attempting to sell McDonald’s menu items online at highly inflated prices, following the closure of more than 800 restaurants in the country.

Many have been offering up popular items like Big Macs and McMuffins on Avito, a Russian classified-ads website, which has sections dedicated to general goods, jobs, and real estate among others.

One Moscow-based seller advertised a Big Mac for the equivalent of $36. In Russia, the burger would usually cost 135 roubles, or just over $1, according to The Economist’s Big Mac index.

Another seller recently posted a “McDonald’s Breakfast,” including McMuffins, potato pancakes, and sauces for $26.

In a listing translated into English, the seller wrote: “Today was the last poppy breakfast. For those who want to enjoy the last taste of a bygone era.”

They added: “Since McDonald’s leaves on the 16th (plus many outlets are already closed), I’m selling Big Macs to sample for a long time the legendary taste of this representative of Fast Food.”

Nothing appears to be off-limits, with some sellers even attempting to offload “McDonald’s packages.” At the time of writing, one was listed on Avito for $373. It is unknown if the package contained anything.

The websites also contained flooded several other advertisements offering packaging, including cups and french-fries holders. One seller advertised a “McDonald’s signature glass” for about $74.

The closure of McDonald’s branches in Russia sparked a strong reaction from Russian customers in recent days. Footage shared on social media showed Moscow residents rushing to stores to grab meals before the chain shut its branches down.

According to the Indy100, one Russian completely filled his fridge with McDonald’s burgers ahead of the closures, per a photo posted on Reddit. “McDonald’s is permanently closing in Russia here is my friend’s stash,” the caption alongside the photo read.

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a memo to employees that it was “impossible to predict” at this stage when McDonald’s would reopen its restaurants, but that the company “closely monitor the situation.”