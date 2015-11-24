How to defend yourself with a selfie stick

A Russian combat sports center in Moscow is teaching people to use their selfie sticks to get away from attackers.

The instructors show techniques that date back thousands of years to ancient stick fighting. The method is meant to distract the attacker long enough to escape danger.

Selfie posing tourists will have one less fear after taking this class.

Story and editing by Adam Banicki.

