To fill time between MMA fights, producers in Russia put knights in the ring to entertain the audience. These battles became so popular that they became a fully fledged tournament, called M-1 Medieval.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Carl Mueller

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.