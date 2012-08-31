Russians Occupied NORAD This Week For A Counterterrorism Drill

Photo: US Military via Flickr

It might not be the best idea to invite Washington’s nearest nuclear competitor to an installation designed to repel a nuclear war. Then again, the Cold War is over.Operation Attentive Eagle 2012 ended today after three days at NORAD, the U.S.-Canadian jointly operated North American Aerospace defence Command. The operation included military assets from all three countries, and was aimed at mitigating possible terrorist threats aboard civilian airliners.



The Moscow Times reported that each participating country got a chance to helm the controls during three simulated midair terrorist hijackings.

Additional reporting by Dan Elliot of The Associated Press points out though that this, the third annual exercise, “indicates a continued thaw — at least at the military level — between Moscow and Washington.”

Exercises included staff from all three countries operating from within NORAD, while also coordinating with bases in Alaska and Russia.

Now: See why The Afghanistan War has turned into a hot mess >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.