Some Russians Are Instagramming Pictures Of Caviar With The Hashtag 'WhatCrisis'

The Russian economy took a serious beating following the western sanctions and the oil crash. The ruble plunged and inflation is way above target in the double digits.

On Monday, the Economy Ministry announced that the economy contracted for the first time since October 2009. And last week even the prime minister Medvedev expressed concerns that Russia might slide into a deep recession.

But despite the onslaught of economic problems, it looks like not everyone’s worried.

Some Russians have started hashtagging instagram posts featuring large quantities of caviar with “#какойкризис” — aka #whatcrisis.

Several photos also include the hashtag #падениерубля — aka “the fall of the ruble” — as well as colourful commentary on the western sanctions.

(Note: these instagrams are not necessarily representative of how the average Russian feels. Many are currently struggling as a result of the currency crisis.)

(Translation: #crisis #whatcrisis #haventheardofit #caviar #wellthisisadeliveryfromthenorth #caviar #yum #yummi #food