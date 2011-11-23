Here's Why Russians Are So Good At Hacking

Ever wonder why, every time you hear a report on hacking (such as, you know, today) there seems to be some kind of Russian connection?



Mark Galeotti, NYU professor, has a blog post up over at The Moscow News that examines exactly what it is that causes that, and it’s an excellent read.

No, Galeotti says, it’s not just anti-Russian, neo-Soviet paranoia (though of course that is part of it) — Russians apparently account for 35 per cent of global cyber-crime revenue and only 1 per cent of the global IT economy.

The most basic answer is thus — there are a disproportionate amount of Russians with world class technological skills (sometimes trained by the government) with nowhere to use them, and lack of wealth within the country that leads criminals to look overseas for crimes and authorities to turn a blind eye.

