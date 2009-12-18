Russians Go Crazy Stocking Up On Carlsberg, As January 1 Beer Tax Looms

The brewer expects 2009 operating profit to be 300m Danish kroner (£36m) higher than expected, at 9.3bn kroner.



But Carlsberg warned the increase in orders ahead of the tax rise would lead to a drop in sales next year.

The Russian government announced the duty rise last month, and it will come in to force on January 1. President Dmitry Medvedev has said the move is designed to cut Russia’s “colossal” alcohol consumption.

