A Russian YouTuber's girlfriend reportedly died during a livestream after being locked outside in the cold

Russian YouTuber Stas Reeflay locked his girlfriend outside in below-freezing weather before she died on a livestream, according to reports from Russian media which were cited by the New York Post and The Sun Online.

Videos recorded during the broadcast and re-uploaded to YouTube appear to show Reeflay dragging his girlfriend back inside.

The Investigative Committee of Russia told British outlet The Mirror that an “urgent” investigation into Valentina Grigoryeva’s death was underway.

A Russian YouTuber locked his girlfriend out in the cold during a livestream before she died, according to reports from Russian media outlets, including Baza and Lenta, which were picked up by the New York Post and The Sun Online.

Stas Reeflay, 30, whose real name is Stanislav Reshetnikov, is said to have forced his girlfriend outside his home in freezing weather wearing nothing but her underpants, according to reports from Baza and other Russian media sources reviewed by Insider. Reeflay streamed the incident online.

Recordings of the livestream and other clips with Reeflay and his late-girlfriend, Valentina “Valya” Grigoryeva, 28, have continued to appear on YouTube.

Baza, an independent news agency in Russia, first reported on the incident on December 2 on the outlet’s Telegram channel. Russian news website Lenta later reported that the incident in question occurred on the morning of December 2.

“My bunny, what’s up with you?” Reeflay said in Russian while still streaming, after carrying Grigoryeva back inside, The Sun reported. “Guys… No pulse… She’s pale. She is not breathing.” Several videos including clips from the incident have amassed hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube.

The Investigative Committee of Russia, which conducts the country’s federal investigations, told The Mirror that it was undergoing an “urgent” investigation into Grigoryeva’s death. Insider has reached out to the committee for comment.

A YouTube spokesperson told Insider in a statement that Reeflay’s channel was taken down when the platform was made aware of the livestream. Though the original stream occurred on a different platform, the spokesperson said YouTube was removing reuploads of the content. “We’re shocked to learn of this tragic incident,” the spokesperson said. “This kind of graphic content is not acceptable on YouTube.”

YouTube added that the creator was not a member of YouTube’s partnership program, and therefore was not eligible to earn money from YouTube. Reeflay appeared to have roughly 4,000 subscribers on his channel before it was taken down, according to data from SocialBlade, a social-media analytics website.

It was not immediately clear which platform Reeflay used to livestream on the night of the incident. A Twitch spokesperson told Insider that the livestream did not occur on Twitch, but that Reeflay was already banned from the platform in 2018. Twitch declined to share the reason for his ban, citing privacy reasons.

Some clips viewed by Insider showed that Reeflay used a platform called DonatePay to earn money during streams. Insider has reached out to DonatePay for comment. A viewer of the stream had paid Reeflay $US1,000 (Â£740) in relation to the incident, according to British outlet The Mirror, citing Baza.

British outlet The Sun obtained more of Reeflay’s content, which they said involved a “campaign of violence and abuse” against Grigoryeva. In one clip, The Sun reported, Reeflay repeatedly sprayed her with pepperspray. Russian authorities said Grigoryeva’s body showed signs of beatings, The Sun said.

As of Tuesday, reuploaded videos of Reeflay’s disturbing content still appear on YouTube.

Insider reached out to a Facebook account that appeared to belong to Reeflay for comment.

