Check Out These Stunning Photos Of The Russian Wildfires Causing Wheat Prices To Surge

At least 34 people have died and 1,500 homes have been wiped out by wildfires in Russia, some of which are raging just 80 miles from Moscow.



In addition to that, wheat prices are surging on the violent conditions, which have their root causes in a horrible drought.

Near a suburb of the town of Voronezh some 300 miles south of Moscow Flames travel along the floor of a forest as a parched forest burns near a suburb of the town of Voronezh some 500 km (294 miles) south of Moscow, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2010. Hundreds of new fires broke out Sunday in Russian forests and fields that have been dried to a crisp by drought and record heat. (AP Photo/Mikhail Metzel) Hundreds of new fires broke out Sunday in Russian forests and fields. A local man attempts to extinguish a forest fire near a suburb of the town of Voronezh some 500 km (294 miles) south of Moscow, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2010. Hundreds of new fires broke out Sunday in Russian forests and fields that have been dried to a crisp by drought and record heat. (AP Photo/Mikhail Metzel) Prime Minister Vladimir Putin tours the village of Verkhnyaya Vereya, Russia where all 341 houses have burned to the ground. Prime Minister Vladimir Putin tours the village of Verkhnyaya Vereya, Russia, on Friday, July 30, 2010. Putin on Friday visited the village of Verkhnyaya Vereya, where all 341 houses have burned to the ground, and kissed the cheek of one woman who was sobbing.(AP Photo/RIA Novosti, Alexei Druzhinin, pool) Russian forests and fields that have been dried to a crisp by drought and record heat. Firefighters work to extinguish a house after it was burnt during a forest fire in Voronezh some 500 km (294 miles) south of Moscow, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2010. Hundreds of new fires broke out Sunday in Russian forests and fields that have been dried to a crisp by drought and record heat. (AP Photo/Mikhail Metzel) The fires have spread quickly across more than 200,000 acres in recent days. Residents take their belongings into a street in the village of Mokhovoe which was destroyed by a forest fire near the town of Lukhovitsy some 135 km (84 miles) southeast of Moscow, Friday, July 30, 2010. The fires have spread quickly across more than 200,000 acres (90,000 hectares) in recent days after a record heat wave and severe drought that has plagued Russia for weeks. (AP Photo/Ilya Varlamov) Anna Ismakina, 79, right stand with her son-in-law at the court yard of their house after it was burned by a forest fire at the village Shuberskoe. Anna Ismakina, 79, right stand with her son-in-law at the court yard of their house after it was burned by a forest fire at the village Shuberskoe 20 km North of the town of Voronezh, Russia, Monday, Aug. 2, 2010. At least 34 people have died in wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of homes and burned through vast spans of tinder-dry land, but firefighters are making headway and the blazes are dying down, a Russian official said Monday.(AP Photo/Mikhail Metzel) More first, just 294 miles south of Moscow. Dry grass burning near the town of Voronezh some 500 km (294 miles) South of Moscow, Saturday, July 31, 2010. The fires have spread quickly across more than 200,000 acres (90,000 hectares) in recent days after a record heat wave and severe drought that has plagued Russia for weeks. (AP Photo/Mikhail Metzel) Thick smoke and ash slowed firefighting efforts and thousands of people were being evacuated. A man walks at the court yard of his house after it was burned by a forest fire near the town of Voronezh some 500 km (294 miles) south of Moscow, Saturday, July 31, 2010. Russia sent the army on Saturday to battle wildfires that have killed at least 28 people and were threatening dozens of towns and villages. Thick smoke and ash slowed firefighting efforts and thousands of people were being evacuated. (AP Photo/Mikhail Metzel) At least 34 people have died in wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of homes and burned through vast spans of tinder-dry land. A burned car stand between the ruin of the houses which was destroyed by a forest fire at the village Shuberskoe 20 km North of the town of Voronezh, Russia, Monday, Aug. 2, 2010. At least 34 people have died in wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of homes and burned through vast spans of tinder-dry land, but firefighters are making headway and the blazes are dying down, a Russian official said Monday.(AP Photo/Mikhail Metzel) Houses burned to the ground in the village of Mokhovoe some 84 miles southeast of Moscow. Charred chimneys, all what is left of the houses that were burned to the ground, rise in the village of Mokhovoe which was destroyed by a forest fire near the town of Lukhovitsy some 135 km (84 miles) southeast of Moscow, Friday, July 30, 2010. The fires have spread quickly across more than 200,000 acres (90,000 hectares) in recent days after a record heat wave and severe drought that has plagued Russia for weeks. Local people attempt to extinguish a forest fire near the suburb of the town of Voronezh. Local people attempt to extinguish a forest fire near the suburb of the town of Voronezh some 500 km (294 miles) south of Moscow, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2010. Hundreds of new fires broke out Sunday in Russian forests and fields that have been dried to a crisp by drought and record heat. (AP Photo/Mikhail Metzel) A firefighter works to extinguish a forest fire burning near a suburb of the town of Voronezh. A firefighter works to extinguish a forest fire burning near a suburb of the town of Voronezh some 500 km (294 miles) south of Moscow, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2010. Hundreds of new fires broke out Sunday in Russian forests and fields that have been dried to a crisp by drought and record heat. (AP Photo/Mikhail Metzel)

