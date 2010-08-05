Look At Wheat Prices Explode

Joe Weisenthal

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the sexiest market in the world right now.

Yes, that would be wheat.

Here’s what the grain did this morning.

chart

Photo: FinViz

The news? Amidst a horrible drought (and fires), Russia intends to put on a temporary wheat export ban.

Here’s a longer look at what wheat’s done this year. Suffice to say,  you don’t see charts like this very often.

chart

Photo: FinViz

For a look at the massive fires connected to the drought and the wheat export ban, see here >

