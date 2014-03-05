Watch The Intense Standoff Between Ukrainian Soldiers Guarding A Base Surrounded By Russian Troops

It’s still a very tense situation in Ukraine’s Crimea, where Russian troops have moved in to seize key areas, including airports, highways, and television stations.

While many places have been taken by Russian troops without the use of force, at least one Ukrainian military base stood up to forces who had them surrounded.

Simon Ostrovsky of Vice News traveled to the base and spoke with the Ukrainian commander, who was able to negotiate an agreement between his soldiers and the Russians, which effectively boiled down to: If you don’t shoot, we won’t shoot.

Ostrovsky also tried to speak with Russian troops, but the soldiers would not answer any questions.

Watch the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

