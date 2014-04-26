Russian Jets Cross Into Ukraine's Airspace

Russian planes have violated Ukrainian airspace several times over the past 24 hours, a Pentagon spokesman said Friday.

Col. Steve Warren offered no further details of the incursions to Reuters, but called upon upon Moscow to “take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation.”

The provocative move comes after U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry issued a stern warning to Russia, insisting that it comply with a de-escalation agreement brokered in Geneva, or face new U.S. sanctions.

“The world has not yet forgotten World War II, but Russia already wants to start World War III,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk told his interim cabinet, according to Reuters. “Attempts at military conflict in Ukraine will lead to a military conflict in Europe.”

Two days ago, Russian military planes came close to British airspace, leading the Royal Air Force to scramble two Typhoon fighters to determine their identity.

