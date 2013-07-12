Russian TV Shows Video Of Boston Bombing Suspect In Court

Boston bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev appeared in court for his arraignment yesterday. However, he left those who wanted to see what he presently looked like — as he was appearing in a federal court house, cameras were not allowed inside.



Those who wanted to see how he was recuperating from his injuries and starting up to his imprisonment had to make do with a variety of courtroom sketchs.

However, as the Interpreter Magazine points out, not all news outlets got the “no cameras” memo. Russia’s Vesti TV had posted a video that shows footage of Tsarnaev in court. The footage appears to have been filmed from video shown in a room for journalists.

These screengrabs come from the video:

You can watch the rest of the video below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.