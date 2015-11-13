Russian TV accidentally aired images of a secret nuclear torpedo

Two Kremlin-controlled TV stations accidentally aired images of secret nuclear torpedo plans during a live newscast.

Channel One Russia and NTV aired footage from a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and military officials in Sochi. One shot showed a military official looking over a piece of paper, which happened to contain the secret plans.

According to the plans, translated by The Guardian, the torpedoes, which would be fired from submarines, would create “zones of extensive radioactive contamination, making them unsuitable for military or economic activity for a long period.”

According to Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, “In the future we will undoubtedly take preventive measures so this does not happen again.”

Story by Allan Smith and editing by Kristen Griffin

