Russian Prison Governor Fired For Letting Inmates Throw Toga Party

Linette Lopez

A Governor at Serpkhov Prison outside Moscow has been sacked for “blatant breaches” of prison conduct, the Telegraph reports, weeks after pictures surfaced of a toga party held at the jail.

Radio Free Europe Radio Liberty has details of the party. Apparently prison guards allowed mob boss Anton Kuznetsov to throw a tequila-fuelled toga party complete with costumes, cardboard swords, caviar, and all the other things Russian mob bosses absolutely need to have a good time.

One sad looking inmate is even dressed as a lion.

Naturally, there are pictures (taken on a phone, which probably also isn’t allowed), and they’ve been viral on the Russian speaking internet for a few weeks now:

russian prison togaThe party.
russian prison togaThe spread.

