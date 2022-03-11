A Russian Telegram channel is claiming to fact check the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine. It’s actually spreading disinformation to hundreds of thousands of followers.

Telegram logo. Fernando Gutierrez-Juarez/picture alliance via Getty Images

“War on Fakes” has 700,000 followers. It’s spreading disinformation about Russia’s invasion.

The channel was cited by major Russian outlets, government officials, and journalists.

The Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab found multiple instances of disinformation.

A Russian Telegram channel with over 700,000 followers is spreading disinformation about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine under the guise of providing “objective information” and fact-checking fake news. Its influence extends beyond the platform, with major Russian publications, government officials, and journalists citing the page’s posts.

The account, “War on Fakes,” was created on February 24, the same day Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” and troops began invading Ukraine. The page is rife with disinformation, according to The Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, which studies digital extremism and published a report examining the channel.

The channel appears to be part of the broader information war that has developed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin has paid Russian TikTok influencers to push propaganda, according to a Vice News investigation, while ProPublica found that fake Russian fact check videos had been viewed over a million times on Telegram.

It is unclear who runs the account, although Russia’s official Ministry of Foreign Affairs Twitter account promoted the Telegram channel on Saturday and claimed it was operated by “a group of experts & journalists.”

The War on Fakes channel has repeatedly attempted to push conspiracies that footage from Ukraine is somehow being falsified. One post on the channel from February 24 claimed without evidence that a widely viewed photo of a Ukrainian woman injured in an airstrike in the city of Chuhuiv was doctored and that the woman was seen in a different photo days later without injuries. The post, which has over 600,000 views, also baselessly claimed that the woman’s blood was actually makeup or grape juice.

DFR Lab sent the image through Microsoft Azure’s Face Verification program and found that it was “highly unlikely” that the person in the second photo was the same as the first woman. The fact-checker Logically AI also found the claim to be false. The woman, Olena Kurilo, was also captured in a video after the airstrike and shown to have the injuries.

Multiple pro-Kremlin media figures circulated the post’s false claims, including prominent Russian journalist Vladimir Soloviev and the state-controlled Russian outlet RT, according to the DFR Lab’s report.

Soloviev also promoted the channel in a post he shared on his own Telegram, which has 580,000 followers. The post recommended his viewers subscribe to “War on Fakes” in a time of fake news.

The original Telegram channel has expanded into a web of accounts for different locations, including specific pages made for individual Russian cities. There’s also an English-language website, which states it is owned by the people who run the Telegram channels.

Official government accounts have also spread fake fact checks. An official Twitter account for the Russia diplomatic mission in Geneva shared a fake debunking video claiming without evidence that “Western and Ukrainian media are creating thousands of fake news on Russia every day.” The video, which has amassed almost 30,000 views, offered a “how-to” spot misinformation.