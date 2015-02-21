A day in the life of a Russian supermodel and actress in London

Courtesy of Katia Elizarova and Made By Niki Katia Elizarova is the brand ambassador for Made by Niki lingerie.

Katia Elizarova is a Russian supermodel and actress, living in London, and she has a pretty incredible life.

She was in Italian Vogue, shot by the world famous photographer Mario Testino, and modelled for Victoria’s Secret.

She also happens to be starring in the upcoming movie “Our Kind of Traitor” with Ewan McGregor and Stellan Skarsgard.

Did you know she also studied law at university?

The life of a jet setting fashionista means that there is no a-typical day but in between photoshoots, casting calls and starring in movies, she says she always has time for friends and cake.

So, as an exclusive for Business Insider, Katia captured on camera, what it is like to walk in her shoes for one day this week.

