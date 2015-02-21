A day in the life of a Russian supermodel and actress in London

Katia Elizarova is a Russian supermodel and actress, living in London, and she has a pretty incredible life.
She was in Italian Vogue, shot by the world famous photographer Mario Testino, and modelled for Victoria’s Secret.
She also happens to be starring in the upcoming movie “Our Kind of Traitor” with Ewan McGregor and Stellan Skarsgard.
Did you know she also studied law at university?
The life of a jet setting fashionista means that there is no a-typical day but in between photoshoots, casting calls and starring in movies, she says she always has time for friends and cake.
So, as an exclusive for Business Insider, Katia captured on camera, what it is like to walk in her shoes for one day this week.
Katia's 'mornings' can start sometimes start in the middle of the night. At 4 a.m. she was in Tel Aviv for a photoshoot.
Her passport is her best friend. She regularly flies immediately back after a shoot to make London castings.
If she's lucky, she'll get home to Chelsea in London, or her house in Buckinghamshire, before heading out again. She said 'no one loves me coming home more than my dog Otto.'
She may be busy but she always finds time for breakfast. Even if she has to share it with her cat Balthazar.
She rarely has time to have a nap. She said this moisturizer is her 'little secret' -- plus lots of water -- to staying photo ready.
She often crams in several castings by midday. Her first stop back in London is a casting call for luxury women's clothing line Mint Velvet.
But it also means she gets to work with some of the world's most famous fashion designers like Alice Temperley.
Katia always makes sure she gets in lunch by 1 p.m. But said that when she's sleep deprived, she needs an early lunch. Healthy, of course.
Photographers usually keep her updated with shoots by sending her their favourite pictures. 'I envy myself. I wish I could stretch on a sofa like this now!' said Katia after a busy day.
Believe it or not, she loves cake. Especially banana chocolate cake. She 'always' has time for cake and friends.
Walking through Piccadilly Circus, she is greeted by her own face on the big screen. Here, her photoshoot with actor Sam Claflin, shot by Mario Testino for Ciroc Vodka's 'On Arrival' campaign is up in lights.
She's a fan of private members clubs like 5 Hertford Street. Here, she hit the club with her friend Dasha.
