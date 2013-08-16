Here's Why The Russian Su-35 Is 'The Pinnacle' Of Modern Fighter Jet Design

Brian Jones
Attached imageWikimedia Commons

The Russian military’s most advanced fighter is fast, manoeuvrable, lethal and versatile.

The Russian-made Su-35 has been grabbing headlines after an incredible performance at the Paris Air Show back in June.

It’s a fourth generation fighter really making a name for itself in a time when next-gen fighters like the F-35 and the F-22 seek to rule the market.

Air Power Australia, an independent think tank, calls the Su-35 “the pinnacle of current conventional fighter design, blending a superb basic aerodynamic design with advanced engine, flight control and avionic technology.”

The pictures and information laid out here make it easy to see why.

The Su-35 is produced by Russian aerospace company Sukhoi.

Source: Sukhoi.

It is a multi-role fighter piloted by a single person.

Source: Sukhoi.

It has a 50-foot wingspan.

Source: combataircraft.com.

And it's powered by dual turbojet engines.

Source: combataircraft.com.

Each generates more than 30,000 lbs. of thrust.

Source: combataircraft.com.

It has a top speed of roughly 1,500 miles per hour.

Source: combataircraft.com.

And a range of nearly 2,000 miles.

Source: combataircraft.com.

The jet is intended to carry out the full spectrum of Russian air-to-air and air-to-ground combat operations.

Source: combataircraft.com.

In a 2004 training exercise between the U.S. and India, the predecessor to the Su-35, the Su-30, outmaneuvered U.S. F-15s.

Source: USA Today.

It was heralded as a big win for Russian aerospace.

'We may not be as far ahead of the rest of the world as we thought we were,' U.S. Air Force Gen. Hal Hornburg said after the exercise.

Source: USA Today.

It carries a 30mm internal cannon with 150 rounds.

Source: combataircraft.com.

And has 12 weapons docks that can support an 8,000-lb payload.

Source: combataircraft.com.

Ordnance can include air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, rockets, and bombs.

Source: combataircraft.com.

Experts call the jet a 4.5 generation fighter.

Source: Air Power Australia.

And herald the platform's growth potential.

Source: Air Power Australia.

Venezuela has ordered 24 of them.

Source: combataircraft.com.

To make things even more interesting, China recently purchased 100 them.

Source: Want China Times.

BONUS: See the Su-35 perform harrowing stunts at the Paris Air Show.

The Russians have a penchant for making combat ready aircraft.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/51e80e4c69beddaa45000018/image.jpg' alt='Attached image' link='lightbox' size='xlarge' align='center' nocrop='true' clear='true')

Here's Everything You Need To Know About Russia's Deadliest Helicopter>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.