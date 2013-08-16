Here's Why The Russian Su-35 Is 'The Pinnacle' Of Modern Fighter Jet Design

The Russian military’s most advanced fighter is fast, manoeuvrable, lethal and versatile.
The Russian-made Su-35 has been grabbing headlines after an incredible performance at the Paris Air Show back in June.
It’s a fourth generation fighter really making a name for itself in a time when next-gen fighters like the F-35 and the F-22 seek to rule the market.
Air Power Australia, an independent think tank, calls the Su-35 “the pinnacle of current conventional fighter design, blending a superb basic aerodynamic design with advanced engine, flight control and avionic technology.”
The pictures and information laid out here make it easy to see why.
The jet is intended to carry out the full spectrum of Russian air-to-air and air-to-ground combat operations.
In a 2004 training exercise between the U.S. and India, the predecessor to the Su-35, the Su-30, outmaneuvered U.S. F-15s.
'We may not be as far ahead of the rest of the world as we thought we were,' U.S. Air Force Gen. Hal Hornburg said after the exercise.
