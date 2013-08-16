Here's Why The Russian Su-35 Is 'The Pinnacle' Of Modern Fighter Jet Design

The Russian military’s most advanced fighter is fast, manoeuvrable, lethal and versatile.

The Russian-made Su-35 has been grabbing headlines after an incredible performance at the Paris Air Show back in June.

It’s a fourth generation fighter really making a name for itself in a time when next-gen fighters like the F-35 and the F-22 seek to rule the market.

Air Power Australia, an independent think tank, calls the Su-35 “the pinnacle of current conventional fighter design, blending a superb basic aerodynamic design with advanced engine, flight control and avionic technology.”

The pictures and information laid out here make it easy to see why.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.