Russian Stocks Are Getting A Beatdown

Tensions are rising in Ukraine today.
There are two significant developments:
- A Ukrainian soldier in Crimea was reportedly shot and killed by Russian forces.
- Pro-Russian forces have stormed government buildings in more Eastern Ukrainian cities, including Donetsk and Kharkiv.
- In Donetsk, Ukrainian activists have proclaimed the sovereignty of the region.
The Russian stock market is tanking, with the MICEX down 2.6%.
