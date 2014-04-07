Russian Stocks Are Getting A Beatdown

Tensions are rising in Ukraine today.

There are two significant developments:

A Ukrainian soldier in Crimea was reportedly shot and killed by Russian forces.

Pro-Russian forces have stormed government buildings in more Eastern Ukrainian cities, including Donetsk and Kharkiv.

In Donetsk, Ukrainian activists have proclaimed the sovereignty of the region.

The Russian stock market is tanking, with the MICEX down 2.6%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.