Russian state TV reported Putin met with the Kyrgyz president -- but the meeting isn't until Monday

Russian state TV just published news from the future.

On Friday, Rossiya 24 reported a meeting between Russian president Vladminir Putin and Kyrgyzstan President Almazbek Atambayev.

“The Kremlin also reports that Vladimir Putin met with Kyrgyzstan President Almazbek Atambayev in St. Petersburg on Monday,” the Rossiya 24 journalist says, according to a translation by Business Insider.

“They talked about cooperation in investment and humanitarian spheres and the energy sector,” the report went on. “They also discussed the possibility of Kyrgyzstan joining the Eurasion Union.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin hasn’t made a confirmed appearance seen in public since March 5. (Video featuring Putin on March 13 wasn’t live.)

Rossiya 24 confirmed to BBC Russia that they slipped up: “A representative of the Russian TV station told BBC, there was a mistake. According to the monitoring service of the BBC, this news was aired at least twice — between the hours of 1pm and 2pm Moscow time.”

Here’s the Rossiya 24 report:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

RIA-Novosti, Alexei Druzhinin, Presidential Press Service ‘Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with the regional leader of Karelia in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, March 11, 2015.’

The bizarre report follows Russian state media publishing old two photos of Putin: The Kremlin published a photograph and transcript on March 11 “when some local news agencies had reported on the meeting as early as March 5”, the Associated Press reports. And the Guardian’s Alec Luhnreportsthat a Putin giving flowers to mothers that “waspublishedon International Women’s Day on 8 March was actually taken three days earlier.”

Leonid Bershidsky of Bloomberg notes that Putin “has not dropped out of sight for more than a day since the early years of his 15-year rule, when he briefly went off the radar after the submarine Kursk sank in 2000 and when terrorists seized hundreds of hostages in a Moscow theatre in 2002.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.