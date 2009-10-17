Russian Spyware Hackers Attack Websites Reporting on Raj Rajaratnam

Watch out for Russian spyware hackers are trying to take advantage of the Raj Rajaratnam news of the day.



In the comments for our post, someone wrote, “Raj Rajaratnam made a sensational statement in which he accused his business partners from galleon group,” followed by a link directing to a Posterous page with the same text.

The text was above a blank video screen. When you clicked on the video, it took you to a Metacafe clone called Malecafe. The video there is called, “Raj Rajaratnam statement.” If you click on the video, it opens a codec which is typical for spyware used to steal information from computers.

So, watch out for any fake Raj videos that might have spyware in them! You’ve been warned.

