Russian Speed Skater Forgets She's Naked Under Her Suit, Starts To Unzip After Winning Bronze Medal

Olga Graf, a Russian speed skater was very excited after her run that won her a bronze medal in the 3,000-meter. Graf was so excited that she forgot she had nothing on under her tight suit and started to unzip it on the ice.

She told the AP:

“I totally forgot [that she wasn’t wearing anything underneath]. We have very good suits and they are very tight. … You just want to breathe and you want to take off your suit.”

Graf quickly remembered that she had nothing on underneath and zipped it back up. Here’s a great shot from when she notices:

Ohjee, Olga Graf bedenkt ineens dat ze niet veel onder haar schaatspak aan heeft. #os14 pic.twitter.com/LeCSZBKMx6 — Henk Walters (@HenkXWalters) February 9, 2014

