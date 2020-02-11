2 Russian spacecraft are trailing a US spy satellite and could create a 'dangerous situation in space'

A US satellite used to spy on other countries is being followed by a pair of Russian satellites, the commander of the US Space Force said.

Gen. John Raymond, commander of the US Space Force, said that the Russian spacecraft has come within 100 miles of the American satellite.

The move is “unusual and disturbing” and the US has inquired about it with Moscow, Raymond said. “It has the potential to create a dangerous situation in space.”

The two Russian satellites have come within 100 miles of the US satellite and the US has raised concerns about the matter to Moscow through diplomatic channels, Space Force Commander Gen. John “Jay” Raymond said in a statement to Business Insider.

The move was first reported by TIME Magazine’s W. J. Hennigan.

“This is unusual and disturbing behaviour and has the potential to create a dangerous situation in space,” Raymond said. “The United States finds these recent activities to be concerning and do not reflect the behaviour of a responsible spacefaring nation.”

In November, Russia launched “a satellite that subsequently released a second satellite,” and the pair has been behaving similarly to a set that Russia has previously called “inspector satellites,” Raymond said.

“In any other domain,” Raymond said, such a move “would be interpreted as potentially threatening behaviour.”

The Russian Embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.

The move comes amid political tensions between the two countries, from election-meddling to ongoing tensions in Ukraine and Syria.

The Russian satellites’ manoeuvring was spotted by Michael Thompson, a satellite and spacecraft enthusiast, who wrote on Twitter that “this is all circumstantial evidence, but there are a hell of a lot of circumstances that make it look like a known Russian inspection satellite is currently inspecting a known US spy satellite.”

This is all circumstantial evidence, but there are a hell of a lot of circumstances that make it look like a known Russian inspection satellite is currently inspecting a known US spy satellite. — Michael Thompson (@M_R_Thomp) January 30, 2020

The Russian Defence Ministry said in December that a manoeuvre by the satellites – in which one satellite “birthed” another resulting in two satellites – was an experiment to assess the “technical condition of domestic satellites,” according to the Russian news agency TASS.

