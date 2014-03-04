Intense Video Of Pro-Russian Soldiers Firing Warning Shots Over Ukrainian Soldiers

Sean Gallup/Getty A soldier under Russian command aims a rocket propelled grenade launcher at the unarmed Ukrainian soldiers as they march.

Tensions remain high in the strategic Ukrainian peninsula Crimea, where Pro-Russian troops fired warning shots over the heads of Ukrainian soldiers at a besieged air base.

About 300 unarmed Ukrainian soldiers marched and sang in protest to the Berkut air base being surrounded by Russian-speaking troops.

The Russians soldiers then fired several warning shots into the air. AP reports that the Russians “said they would shoot the Ukrainians if they continued to march toward them.”

Video of the standoff:

Mike Giglio of Buzzfeed, who is at the base, tweeted pictures of the march and standoff. A Ukrainian solider told him: “We are going back to our barracks. And then it continues.”

