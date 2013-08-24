Russian Soldiers Simply Rock This Rendition Of Adele's 'Skyfall'

There are more than a few ironies here: singing Russian soldiers, Russian soldiers singing a James Bond theme, it being one of the best we’ve heard in a while.

These guys totally rock it.

From The Telegraph:

Led by a soloist who looked barely old enough to be in uniform, the soldiers gave such a stirring rendition of the song that by the end the presenters were swaying to the music and a female presenter confessed that the women in production crew had been sent into palpitations by the dashing “hussars.”

Founded in 1928, Russia’s military choir is better known for military classics like Katjusha, which tells the tale of a military wife yearning for her husband at the front.

