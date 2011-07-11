Over 100 Feared Dead As Russian Tourist Ship Sinks

Rescue boats on the Volga River look for survivors

Photo: AP Images

110 people are thought missing or dead after a Russian boat sank on the Volga river, the BBC reports.The boat’s capacity was 120 passengers and crew, but 208 people were on board the ship when it sank, leading authorities to think that negligence was the cause of the accident.



Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has said the Soviet-era boat was in poor condition, and has ordered a check on Russian transport systems after the accident.

80 people were rescued, but officials have little hope of finding more survivors. The Telegraph reports that about 50 people were trapped in the ship’s music room when it sank, and most of those trapped were children.

The Volga is Europe’s largest river, and the BBC reports it is popular with tourists in the summer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.