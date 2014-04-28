White House Announces New Sanctions On Putin's 'Inner Circle'

The White House on Monday levied fresh sanctions on seven Russian individuals and 17 companies involved in the escalating crisis in Ukraine.

The Obama administration announced sanctions on seven Russian government officials, two of whom are in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “inner circle.” They will be subject to asset freezes and visa bans. The 17 companies linked to Putin’s inner circle will be subject to asset freezes.

The administration also said it was restricting licenses for certain U.S. exports to Russia. The Departments of Commerce and State announced a “tightened policy to deny export licence applications for any high-technology items that could contribute to Russia’s military capabilities.”

The individuals targeted for sanctions include Igor Sechin, the president of Rosneft — Russia’s leading petroleum company — and Sergei Chemezov, the CEO of Rostec Corporation. Vyacheslav Volodin, the first deputy chief of staff to Putin, is also on the list.

“Since April 17, Russia has done nothing to meet its Geneva commitments and in fact has further escalated the crisis,” White House press secretary Jay Carney said in a statement. “Russia’s involvement in the recent violence in eastern Ukraine is indisputable.”

“If there is further Russian military intervention in Ukraine,” he added, “we are prepared to sanction entities under this authority.”

But on a White House conference call Monday morning, senior administration officials said it was clear that although the Russian economy has suffered as a result of previous U.S. sanctions, Putin’s “calculus has not changed significantly.”

“We don’t expect there to be an immediate change in Russian policy” after this round of sanctions, one senior administration official said.

Officials warned that “powerful” sectoral sanctions were prepared in case Russia makes the decision to further escalate the situation and move its troops across the border into eastern Ukraine.

Here’s the full list of individuals sanctioned, from the Treasury Department:

Oleg Belavantsev was appointed Russia’s Presidential Envoy to Crimea on March 21, 2014, by President Putin. Sergei Chemezov was appointed by a presidential decree on November 26, 2007 as the Director General of the State Corporation for Promoting Development, Manufacturing and Export of Russian Technologies High-Tech Industrial Products, also known as Rostec. Rostec is a Russian state-owned holding company and has not been sanctioned. Chemezov is a trusted ally of President Putin, whom he has known since the 1980s when they lived in the same apartment complex in East Germany. Sergei Chemezov was one of the Russian Government’s nominees for the Board of Directors of Rosneft, a Russian state-owned oil company. He was selected for the Rosneft Board on June 20, 2013. Dmitry Kozak is a Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, a position that he has held since October 2008, and to which he was reappointed by presidential decree in May 2012. Kozak has served in a number of capacities in the Russian Federation since 1999, including as Chief of the Government Staff and Minister of Regional Development. Evgeniy Murov is the Director of Russia’s Federal Protective Service and an Army General. Murov has worked in Russian state security services since 1971 and became Head and Director of the Federal Protective Service in May 2000. Aleksei Pushkov has been a Deputy of the State Duma since December 4, 2011. He is also the Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs. Igor Sechin is the President and Chairman of the Management Board for Rosneft, Russia’s leading petroleum company, and one of the world’s largest publicly-traded oil companies. Rosneft is a state-owned company and has not been sanctioned. Sechin was formerly the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation from 2008 until 2012. Additionally, from 2004 until 2008, Sechin was the Deputy Chief of Staff for President Putin. Sechin has shown utter loyalty to Vladimir Putin – a key component to his current standing. Vyacheslav Volodin is the First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to move into Crimea is believed to have been based on consultations with his closest advisors, including Volodin.

