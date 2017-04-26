The Russian ruble is tumbling as oil prices fall.

The petro-currency is down by 1.3% at 56.9019 per dollar as of 8:30 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, is down by 1.0% at $US52.05 per barrel.

As for the rest of world, here’s the scoreboard as of 8:27 a.m. ET:

The euro is down by 0.4% at 1.0896 against the dollar. Earlier, French consumer confidence came in 100 for April, in line with expectations, and unchanged from the prior month.

The British pound is little changed after data from the Office for National Statistics showed that the UK government’s debt load has fallen by 20 billion pounds over the past year to 52 billion pounds, the lowest since before the 2008 financial crisis.

The US dollar index is up by 0.3% at 99.09. Relatedly, Fed rate-hike odds are soaring. World Interest Rate Probability data provided by Bloomberg shows a 72.6% chance the Federal Reserve will raise rates in June or sooner. That’s up from 43.7% one week ago.

NOW WATCH: People on Twitter are roasting United Airlines after a passenger was forcibly dragged off a plane



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.