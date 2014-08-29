The Russian ruble is getting slammed. It’s down 0.6% against the dollar today.

In the last two months, the ruble has fallen more than 8%, with 1 U.S. dollar currently buying nearly 37 rubles, up from about 34 in late June.

The latest decline in the ruble comes after Russian troops appeared to make additional advances in Ukraine, which Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko called a “sharp aggravation of the situation in Donetsk region.”

Following this move on Thursday, geopolitical expert Ian Bremmer of Eurasia Group tweeted, “Russia, Ukraine now at war.”

This chart from Google Finance shows the decline in the value of the ruble against the dollar, with the ruble pushing new lows in the last few days following the most recent movement of Russian troops into Ukraine.

And this chart shows the inverse, or how many rubles one dollar buys, with the dollar making new highs against the ruble in the last few days.

