There It Goes Again -- Russian Ruble Falls To New Record Lows

The ruble fell to a record low against the dollar and euro in early trading Wednesday despite a $US2.5 billion intervention from the Russian central bank to prop up the currency.

Bloomberg Ruble vs the dollar.

The Russian central bank has been forced to intervene once more in currency markets by using foreign exchange reserves to purchase rubles as the currency continued its slide. The ruble has fallen about 20% since January. Elvira Nabiullina, head of the bank, acknowledged earlier this month that if markets turned against the ruble it would not “be able to restrain them” but is nevertheless compelled to act to protect Russian businesses from the impact of sharp falls.

Sharp falls hurt firms with foreign suppliers or foreign currency debt obligations and could further undermine already weak economic growth in the country. The Russian central bank has tried to smooth the transition to a weaker exchange rate through its interventions, but it is paying a high price.

Russia’s international reserve stockpile has fallen from $US464.2 billion at the start of September to $US443.8 billion as of Oct. 17, and it will have dropped even lower because of further intervention in recent days.

As a signal of how big a problem the ruble’s collapse has become for policymakers, the central bank announced plans to pump an additional $US50 billion into the country’s banking system through currency repo auctions (whereby the central bank exchanges rubles for dollars at a fixed rate). The first auction is scheduled to be held Wednesday.

