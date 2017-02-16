The ruble dives after Trump tweets 'Was Obama too soft on Russia?'

Elena Holodny

The Russian ruble extended its earlier losses after US President Donald Trump tweeted about President Barack Obama’s stance on Russia with respect to Crimea.

The petro-currency is down by 1.2% at $US57.8170 per dollar as of 7:55 a.m. ET.

“Crimea was TAKEN by Russia during the Obama Administration. Was Obama too soft on Russia,” Trump tweeted around 7:42 a.m. ET.

The ruble was down by about 0.8% earlier in the morning amid weaker Brent crude oil prices, which are down by about 0.6% at $US55.63.

Russian ruble after trump tweetInvesting.com

NOW WATCH: People with these personality traits have more and better sex

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.