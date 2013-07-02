Unmanned Russian Rocket Worth $200 Million Crashes Within Seconds Of Takeoff [VIDEO]

Gorgeous piece of video here of an unmanned Russian rocket crashing mere seconds after takeoff.



Per The Times of London:

Russian media reported no injuries but the value of the loss of the three Glonass navigation satellites that the rocket was carrying is estimated at about $200m (£130m). The cost to the already damaged reputation of Russia’s space programme may prove even greater.

(Via Hugh O’Connell)

