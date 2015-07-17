Video of the moment Russian rebels realised they'd shot down the civilian MH17 flight over Ukraine

A new video has emerged showing Russian rebels rifling through the remnants of the Malaysian passenger plane that was shot down over Ukraine last year.

The video, obtained by News Corp Australia and published by the Sydney Daily Telegraph, shows rebels inspecting the wreckage and going through bags as they realise the flight they shot down is a civilian passenger plane, not a military flight.

The rebels say in the video “civilians, civilians” and “this is a passenger plane,” in Russian.

Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 was shot down over Ukraine a year ago, leaving 298 passengers and crew dead. You can watch the video below — be warned, it’s not pleasant.

