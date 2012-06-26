The Russians Just Tweeted An Epic Diatribe Bashing The State Department

Photo: Flickr World Economic Forum

The Russian government’s use of Twitter is legendarily melodramatic and far more enthralling than most of what the U.S. government puts out.So the Russians did not disappoint when earlier today they responded to the State Department’s new report, which labels them a “Tier-2 Watch List” violator of international human trafficking standards — the second worst level of offence.



Alexander Lukashevich, the spokesman for Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, launched into an enraged, 7-tweet response accusing the U.S. of hypocrisy and ulterior motives.

Check out the rant below.

Photo: Twitter

Meanwhile, the State Department’s account continues to Tweet links to read-outs of official statements…

Unfollowed.

