Famed Russian rapper cancels concerts in protest, saying he can’t perform while ‘Russian missiles fall on Ukraine’

Russian rapper Oxxxymiron canceled his upcoming shows in Moscow and St. Petersburg “indefinitely” after Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

“I’m sure you can understand me; I can’t entertain you while Russian missiles fall on Ukraine,” he said in an Instagram video.

Russia launched an attack on Ukraine early Thursday, targeting major cities with airstrikes.

Rapper Oxxxymiron announced via a video posted to his Instagram account that he is postponing “six of my major gigs in Moscow and Saint Petersburg indefinitely,” because he said he is “specifically against the war Russia has escalated against the people of Ukraine.”

He added: “I think that this is a disaster and a crime.”

“Right now I am not capable of being silent,” he said. “I know that most Russians are against this war. I believe that the more people will speak about their real opinion on this war, the faster we will be able to stop this nightmare.”

Oxxxymiron concluded: “But let me remind you: if you resist, don’t do it with a sad face.”

