Russian Company Intends To Make Qaddafi Drink

A Russian alcoholic beverage company has filed a patent to produce an alcoholic drink named after the former Libyan dictator Muammar Qaddafi.News organisation RIA Novosti reports that drinks producer, Alexandr’s Cellars, is working on a drink named “Commendatore Muammar.” It is unknown exactly what kind of beverage will be given Qaddafi’s name but the company has a past history of branding drinks with political figures.



RT reports that the producer previously released a brand of cigarettes with Cuban revolutionary Che Guevara on the box.

The use of terrifying world leaders to promote vodka brands seems to be something of a cliche in Russia, recent drinks such as “Genghis Khan Vodka” and “Putinka Vodka” hit the market in recent years.

