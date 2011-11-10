Russian Prisoners Slit Their Wrists Over Plates Row

Prisoners at a Russian prison slit their wrists in protest of having to eat off plates previously used by other prisoners considered to be of a lower “caste.”



RIA Novosti reports that 82 inmates at the Siberian facility mutilated themselves protesting for higher salaries as well as the right not to use plates used by other prisoners.

We’re not sure whether it’s the form of protest or the fact that the prisons have such a divisive hierarchy that’s more shocking.

Prisoners cutting themselves as a form of protest is not uncommon in Russia. The BBC reported in 2006 that inmates slashed at their necks, stomachs and wrists with razor blades protesting against the way authorities were treating them.

On this occasion, the protest seems to have been successful. The prison has agreed to use disposable plates and increase salaries for jobs done around the facility.

However, this is certainly another insight into the unusual world of Russian prisons. On the one hand, toga parties and sushi. On the other hand, caste systems and self mutilation.

