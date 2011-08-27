Russian Prison Is Full Of Sushi, Champagne And Whiskey

Photo: The Independent

Over at the Independent, Russia Correspondent Kevin O’Flynn has details from an interview with a former resident of one of Russia’s notorious prisons.Basically, it turns out to not be so bad.



Pretty nice, even.

“We had whatever we wanted. I even ate sushi every day,” Andrei, a former assistant to a Russian member of parliament who was sentenced to nine years in jail in 2006 for embezzlement, told the Russian paper Moskovsky Komsomolets.

“We had a great table laid on for us in the camp – sushi, champagne, whisky.”

Andrei says he was even allowed out whenever he wanted, and could spend nights in a hotel on the prison grounds, bringing back whomever he chose. At one point he even went on holiday to Italy.

The news comes just a few weeks after a Governor at a prison outside Moscow was sacked for allowing prisoners to host a toga party with an enviable spread (and take photos, of course).

Andrei told the paper that the problem comes from the poor funding of the prisons, which means they are forced to take bribes from rich inmates.

