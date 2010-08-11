Russian Prime Minister Putin Just Put Out Two Wildfires Himself

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin has just put two wildfires out himself in a bid to stop the expansion of the deadly flames, according to Ria Novosti.
Putin, flying as a co-pilot in a Russian plane, “dumped approximately 12 tons of water on each of two fires, extinguishing both completely.”
This has been labelled a “stunt” by Ria Novosti, aimed at fighting back against his and President Medvedev’s declining public support.
The fires may have already cost Russia 1% of its 2010 GDP and 15,000 lives.
