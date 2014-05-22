The Russian Prime Minister's Office Is Decked Out With Surprisingly Old-School Technology

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev gave the newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda a tour of his office and showed off some of his stuff including some surprisingly old school electronics, his direct line to President Vladimir Putin, and an odd collection of animal figurines.

Komsomolskaya Pravda numbered the photo above to identify the various items in Medvedev’s office. Though the article was written in Russian, we were able to get a rough translation via Google:

1. These documents are colour-coded. The top secret stuff is red.

2 . Official Stationery

3 . This recorder belongs to the reporter who interviewed Medvedev.

4 . Medvedev apparently provides a notebook and pen so visitors can write down what he tells them.

5 . A handy copy of the Russian Constitution

6. Google Translate identified this as a “computed column.”

7. Medvedev’s desktop computer has a secure mode and a normal mode for internet access.

8. This is Medvedev’s keyboard and mouse. Sadly, we can’t make out the design on the mousepad.

9. “Interactive display”

10 . A switchboard that allows Medvedev to communicate with officials, lawmakers, and, according to our translation, the “heads of major companies.”

11. Medvedev has a special phone dedicated to direct communication with Putin.

12. Google Translate identifies this phone as a “Spetskommutator.” It’s apparently used to ring up other world leaders on a secure network.

13. “Government communications system PBX -1”

14. This is apparently also a “PBX” device, which the translation describes as a “governmental communications for a narrow circle of subscribers.”

15. A hulking video and DVD player

16. A massive paper shredder, presumably for all those top secret documents.

17. Newspapers and magazines.

In addition to all his communications gear and electronics, Medvedev also has a collection of bronze animal figurines and statues. Komsomolskaya Pravda took a close-up shot so you can fully appreciate Medvedev’s menagerie. Most of the statues are bears, but there also seems to be a bear claw letter opener and a small Buddha.

View Medvedev’s statues below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.