Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev wore an Apple Watch to a meeting with Putin

Dmitry Medvedev, the Prime Minister of Russia and the country’s former President, is the latest celebrity to be photographed wearing an Apple Watch.

Russian journalist Dmitry Smirnov spotted the watch in a television news segment about a meeting that Medvedev held with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It looks like Medvedev is the proud owner of a space grey Apple Watch with a black sports band, one of the cheapest models of Apple Watch. He didn’t boast about his watch, though. Smirnov reported that “he sat quietly and did not tell anyone!”

А #Медведев приходил сегодня на совещание у Путина в Apple Watch. Скромно посидел и никому не сказал! pic.twitter.com/7hk1Zv1f1s

— Дмитрий Смирнов (@dimsmirnov175) May 20, 2015

It’s actually pretty surprising that Medvedev, one of the most powerful figures in Russia’s government, has been seen with an Apple Watch. Russia has had a complicated relationship with Apple, pulling down a monument to Steve Jobs after Apple’s current CEO, Tim Cook, came out as gay. And a far-right Russian politician accused Apple of spreading “gay propaganda” following the release of a free U2 album.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is known to avoid computers and the internet, preferring to write messages rather than carry a mobile phone. However, Medvedev is far more excited about technology, and met with Steve Jobs when he travelled to Silicon Valley in 2010.

RIA Novosti Dmitry Medvedev photographed with Steve Jobs in 2010.

Medvedev is a frequent early adopter of technology, and even has his own Twitter account. He’s also known for owning an iPad, which he proudly uses during meetings.

Watches are also a big status symbol in Russia, and politicians and public figures use them to indicate their status and wealth. Putin is known for his extravagant watch collection, and religious leader Patriach Kirill also wears a £19,000 watch. However, Russian bloggers spotted that an officially released photo of the Patriach had been doctored to remove the watch from the leader’s wrist.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.