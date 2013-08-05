Russian Prime Minister Blasts West: They 'Behave Like A Bull In A China Shop' In The Middle East

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev criticised western nations Sunday, describing interference in the Middle East as behaving “

like a bull in a china shop,” UPI reports.

In an interview with Russia Today, Medvedev denounced western involvement in Syria as well as their support of the Arab Spring.

“Our Western partners sometimes behave like a bull in a china shop — they squeeze in, crush everything and then don’t know what to do next,” Medvedev told RT. “I often find myself astonished at their analysts and how inconsistent their projects are that they push through by their superiors and at the outcomes they get.”

Saying there was a civil war raging in Syria, Medvedev said, “we have always believed that the power to solve Syria’s problems should lie with its people. But the active interference that we now see might potentially lead to the same problems and create yet another unstable country, in a permanent state of civil war.”

Still, western nations aren’t the only ones engaged in the two-year-old Syrian conflict. The U.S. has troops nearby and has been supporting rebels fighting the Assad regime with weapons and cash. On the other end lies Russia, doing the exact same thing for Assad.

Waging a proxy war isn’t exactly leaving things up to the will of the people.

His comments come at a low point in U.S.-Russia relations, with NSA leaker Edward Snowden and disagreements over the situation in Syria leading the White House to consider cancelling a trip to Moscow in September.

He also criticised the Arab Spring that swept a number of Middle Eastern countries:

“If we’re being completely honest, what good did the Arab Spring bring to the Arab world? Did it bring freedom? A little, at best. In most countries it led to endless bloodshed, regime change, and continuous unrest. I have no illusions about that either. As for the pushing that you mentioned, yes, unfortunately, that’s true,” Medvedev said.

