Russian President Threatens To Target U.S. Missile defence Sites

Photo: The analogue Kid (Dan) via Flickr

Russian President Dmitry Medvedev warned the United States that unless the two countries reach an agreement on the U.S. missile defence program, he will target his country’s missiles on U.S. military sites in Europe, the Associated Press reports.Medvedev said that Russia will deploy missiles in its westernmost Kaliningrad region and other areas if Russia and NATO fail to reach a deal on the U.S.-led missile defence plans.



He also said in a televised statement Wednesday that Moscow may opt out of the New Start arms control deal with the United States and halt other arms control talks if the U.S. proceeds with its plans to deploy its missile shield in Europe.

Russia has strenuously objected to the missile defence program — which dates back to the Reagan administration’s ‘Star Wars’ program — as a threat to its strategic capabilities.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.