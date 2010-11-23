Russian President Reviews The Samsung Galaxy Tab: "Convenient, But The Quality Isn't Great :-("

Russian president Dimitri Medvedev, who keeps an active and delightful Twitter account, sure loves his gadgets.
His latest is the Android-powered iPad-clone Galaxy Tab by Samsung.
Over the weekend, Medvedev posted a flash review of the gadget to Twitter, posting a TwitPic of a snowy Moscow and writing:
“Winter comes to Moscow. Picture taken with a Samsung Galaxy Tab. It’s convenient, but the quality isn’t great :-(“
Watch out, Mossberg!
Here’s the image:
