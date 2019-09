As part of his tour of Silicon Valley, Russian president Dmitry Medvedev is hitting up Apple right now. Here’s a photo of Medvedev and Steve Jobs walking through the offices.



Caption contest? Here’s our first shot: “Steve, here’s how we would deal with the Gizmodo problem in Russia…”

Photo: Twitpic

