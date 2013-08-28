Russian Police Seize Painting Of Vladimir Putin In A Nightgown Combing Dmitry Medvedev's Hair

Russian police seized a painting that portrayed Vladimir Putin and Dimitry Medvedev in woman’s underwear during raids last night, according to Reuters.

The painting, named “Travesty,” was made by artist Konstantin Altunin and was showing at an exhibition at the Muzei Vlasti (Museum of Authorities) in St. Petersburg. Several other paintings were also taken to be checked by police from Muzei Vlasti for extremist propaganda.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the gallery has shown solidarity with Russia’s gay-rights movement. One painting also confiscated depicted St. Petersburg politician Vitaly Milonov — who supported a “gay propaganda” law that eventually led to a national law — against a rainbow.

REUTERS/Stringer A visitor takes a picture of the artwork entitled ‘Travesty’ by Konstantin Altunin at an exhibition at the Muzei Vlasti (Museum of Authorities) in St. Petersburg August 15, 2013.

