The Russian parliament is refusing to hold an investigation into Boris Nemtsov's murder

The Russian Duma rejected a request to hold a parliamentary investigation into the murder of opposition politician and activist Boris Nemtsov in February.

On Monday, independent Duma deputy Dmitry Gudkov posted a letter on Facebook sent in response to his appeal to State Duma Speaker Sergei Naryshkin to hold the inquiry.

It states that “without belittling the importance of…the need to bring the perpetrators to justice, it should be noted that the investigation of criminal offences is the focus of the investigating authorities.”

Netmsov was gunned down in February as he crossed a bridge in central Moscow only a few hundred metres from the Kremlin after a dinner date with his girlfriend.

Questions have since been raised about the speed at which the investigation into his killing was conducted and the fact that none of the five men arrested in connected with the murder appear to have had a strong motive to commit the crime. In response to the investigation Ilya Yashin, who co-founded the opposition movement Solidarnost with Nemtsov, told the AFP: “The official version of the inquiry is more than absurd.”

And it is these doubts that Gudkov sought to have the Duma look into. In his accompanying post, Gudkov is highly critical of the Duma’s stance.

He writes: “Only a court can identify the perpetrators [of the crime]. No one disputes this. However, a parliamentary investigation is an element of oversight of the investigation from the State Duma. In all civilised countries, it is the highest form of investigation. An important institution that enables society to ensure transparency and objectivity, to get answers to all the questions, check out the findings of the investigation, etc. It is necessary to ensure that the results of the investigation are credible to citizens.

“Failure to carry out a parliamentary investigation into the assassination policy of this magnitude, when the media widely discussed the version of involvement in the crime of state structures of Russia, only strengthens their suspicions.”

