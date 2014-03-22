Art Students Redo Classic Russian Paintings In The Style Of 'The Simpsons'

Russia Beyond The Headlines

Students of the British Higher School of Art and Design in Moscow presented a project in which they reinterpreted famous Russian paintings and replaced the people in them with characters from the animated series “The Simpsons.”

Check out these strange yet comical takes on some of Russia’s most famous art:

Valentin Serov’s “Girl with Peaches”

Russiaone

Russia Beyond The Headlines

Kuzma Petrov-Vodkin’s “Bathing of a Red Horse”

RussiatwofRussia Beyond The Headlines

Vasily Pukirev’s “The Unequal Marriage”

RussiathreeRussia Beyond The Headlines

Vasily Perov’s “Troika”

Russia4fRussia Beyond The Headlines

Viktor Vasnetsov’s “Ivan Tsarevich Riding the Grey Wolf”

Russia6fRussia Beyond The Headlines



Viktor Vasnetsov’s “Three Bogatyrs”

Russia7fRussia Beyond The Headlines

Ivan Kramskoy’s “Prayer of Moses after the Israelites Go Through the Red Sea”

Russiajes8fRussia Beyond The Headlines

Vasily Perov’s “Hunters At Rest”

9fRussia Beyond The Headlines

Pavel Fedotov’s “The Fresh Cavalier”

10fRussia Beyond The Headlines

Fedor Reshetnikov’s “Low Marks Again”

11f

Russia Beyond The Headlines

More from Russia Beyond The Headlines:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.