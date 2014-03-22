Art Students Redo Classic Russian Paintings In The Style Of 'The Simpsons'

Students of the British Higher School of Art and Design in Moscow presented a project in which they reinterpreted famous Russian paintings and replaced the people in them with characters from the animated series “The Simpsons.”

Check out these strange yet comical takes on some of Russia’s most famous art:

Valentin Serov’s “Girl with Peaches”

Kuzma Petrov-Vodkin’s “Bathing of a Red Horse”

Vasily Pukirev’s “The Unequal Marriage”

Vasily Perov’s “Troika”

Viktor Vasnetsov’s “Ivan Tsarevich Riding the Grey Wolf”





Viktor Vasnetsov’s “Three Bogatyrs”

Ivan Kramskoy’s “Prayer of Moses after the Israelites Go Through the Red Sea”

Vasily Perov’s “Hunters At Rest”

Pavel Fedotov’s “The Fresh Cavalier”

Fedor Reshetnikov’s “Low Marks Again”

