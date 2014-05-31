Pro-Russian Militants Made A Rap Video In An Attempt To Attract Recruits

In a seemingly desperate effort to increase support, the Russian Orthodox Army, a pro-Russian separatist militia in Ukraine has released a rap song to bolster recruitment.

The video, which was released on May 25, features a group of armed rebels sitting around a table in the seized Ukrainian Security Services building in Donetsk. According to NBC News, the rap includes lines such as “come on get up brother, get dressed … There is a hail storm against the machine gun.”

The song’s chorus is particularly inspiring: “”We won’t give up on our own — say the Russian Orthodox [Army]. For each fighter, there will be a battle till the last glory. On the field of battle – the Russian Orthodox [Army].”

The rap was released during a particularly effective push by the Ukrainian military against the rebels. Over 50 rebels had been killed as Ukrainian forces retook the Donetsk airport.

The rebels were further plunged into chaos Thursday as infighting broke out amongst various pro-Russian factions. The heavily armed Vostok Battalion took over the Ukrainian Security Services building, forced the occupying rebels out, and destroyed the roadblocks in front of the building.

Below is the Russian Orthodox Army’s rap video:



